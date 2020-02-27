Schools and borders closing in some countries over virus as Trump urges calm

Japan is closing all its schools and Middle Eastern nations are closing their borders as the coronavirus spreads worldwide.
In the U.S., President Donald Trump declared that a widespread outbreak of the illness is not inevitable even as top health authorities warned Americans that more infections are coming.
Shortly after Trump spoke Wednesday, the government announced a worrisome development: Another person in the U.S. is infected — someone in California who doesn't appear to have the usual risk factors of having traveled abroad or being exposed to another patient.
At a White House news conference, Trump sought to minimize fears as he insisted the U.S. is "very, very ready" for whatever the COVID-19 outbreak brings. Under fire about the government's response, he put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of coordinating the efforts.
"This will end," Trump said of the outbreak. "You don't want to see panic because there's no reason to be panicked."
But standing next to him, the very health officials Trump praised for fighting the new coronavirus stressed that schools, businesses and individuals need to get ready.
"We do expect more cases," said Dr. Anne Schuchat of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If the CDC confirms that the latest U.S. case doesn't involve travel or contact with an infected person, it would be a first in this country and a sign that efforts to contain the virus' spread haven't been enough.
"It's possible this could be an instance of community spread of COVID-19," the CDC said in a statement.
Worldwide, though, some countries are taking major steps to try to slow the virus' spread.
Saudi Arabia has suspended pilgrimages to Mecca and Medina for people outside the country. Japan's prime minister on Thursday asked all elementary, junior high and high schools to close from Monday until the end of March, when their spring vacation concludes. Iran has reported 22 deaths from the virus, making it the worst hit country outside of China.
Danish authorities have confirmed their first case of coronavirus in the country, amid fresh concerns over the spread of an outbreak in Italy to the rest of the European continent.
Several European countries have reported their first cases of novel coronavirus in the past two days, with some tracing the cases back to the Italy outbreak.
The Danish man developed a cough and fever after returned from a skiing holiday in Italy’s Lombardy region, where cases of the virus are heavily concentrated.