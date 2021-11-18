Algae blooms, which can threaten drinking water and human health, pop up regularly in dozens of Illinois waterways. And they may increase.

That’s largely due to excess phosphorus levels, said Mike Adam, deputy director of environmental health with the Lake County Health Department. Once a lake is on the list, it can be difficult for it to move off. Phosphorus can linger in soils for years.

About 40% of lakes nationally have too much phosphorus, according to the most recent EPA assessment. Cyanobacteria in lakes, along with the detection of microcystin, was also on the rise.

Generally, a good recipe for blooms seems to be heavy spring rain that washes in nutrients, and then warm, dry weather that cooks up cyanobacteria, Adam said. But even the lakes most prone to blooms don’t necessarily pose an annual problem.

“There’s still a lot we don’t know about how these blooms occur and the dynamics of them,” Adam said.

Scientists are studying blooms throughout the Great Lakes region, and trying to figure out why they’re surfacing in places as surprising as Lake Superior, one of the largest freshwater bodies in the world. Climate change appears to be a main driver.