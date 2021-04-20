As climate change thaws mountain tops, risks of rockfalls surge

Though the team’s test rocks started from the same spot, they each took a different path. The orange orb got trapped behind a tree stump. The pink one broke through a stone barrier to land, chipped and battered, in a stream bed.

“We took bets on whether they would get stuck or not,” Caviezel said, laughing. “I lost.”

Over three years, the team from the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research has hurled their faux boulders down different mountains hundreds of times, gathering data for a computer simulation aimed at estimating a boulder’s landing spot to within a meter.

“But we will never answer the ‘when,’” Caviezel said. “That was never in our model.”

‘You can hear the stones falling’

One night in July 2018 made Valais canton resident Robert Sarbach feel helpless — and terrified. Under a heavy downpour, a chunk of Ritigraben rock glacier broke away, sending waves of debris down to the valley below.

“It was intense and emotional,” Sarbach recalled. “In the night you can see nothing. But you can hear the stones falling, and the water. And you smell the earth.”