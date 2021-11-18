As plastic piles up, U.S. joins effort to reach new global treaty

The United States will join talks on a new global treaty to curb plastic pollution, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday, marking its first support for the initiative.

Plastic pollution is set to triple by 2040, the UN Environment Program (UNEP) has predicted, adding 23 million to 37 million metric tons of waste into the world’s oceans each year.

The U.S., which produces more plastic waste per capita than any other country, will join talks at the UN Environmental Assembly (UNEA) in February 2022 on protecting oceans from the “growing global harms of plastic pollution,” Blinken said.

“It’s crucial that the agreement call on countries to develop and enforce strong national action plans to address this problem at its source,” Blinken said in a speech at a UN Environment Program oceans plastic waste event in Nairobi.

Until now, the United States has not officially taken a position on the emerging multilateral UNEA treaty.

It is also the only industrialized country still outside the 2018 Basel Convention on waste that would tighten controls around dumping plastic waste in developing countries.