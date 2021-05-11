Benjamin Banneker was perhaps the first scientist to document cicadas. And he tried to kill all of them.

Those recurrences provided enough evidence for Banneker — whose findings can be found in several libraries, including Morgan State University, Howard University and the Maryland Center for History and Culture — to draw a conclusion.

“Their periodical return is 17 years, but they, like the Comets, make but a short stay with us — the female has a sting in her tail as sharp and hard as a thorn, with which she perforates the branches of the trees, and in them holes lays eggs,” Banneker wrote in his journal.

“The branch soon dies and falls, then the egg by some occult cause immerges a great depth into the earth and there continues for the space of 17 years.”

Cicadas are not harmful, although the female has a stinger, said Barber, an independent research writer and regional program director for Charles Houston Community Writers in Alexandria, Virginia.

She and her husband moved to Temple Hills 31 years ago from Inglewood, California, and experienced cicadas in 2004. The couple in grade school learned about Banneker’s accomplishments, including his wooden clock and almanacs. But after realizing locusts also were referred to as cicadas, they decided to delve into Banneker’s journal, which contained his observations and documentation of the cicadas’ life over many years.