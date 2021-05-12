 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chernobyl staff record rise in nuclear activity, but say it remains within safe limits
0 comments

Chernobyl staff record rise in nuclear activity, but say it remains within safe limits

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
35 years since nuclear disaster, Chernobyl warns, inspires

A view of the ghost town of Pripyat with a shelter covering the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant in the background, Ukraine, Thursday, April 15, 2021. The vast and empty Chernobyl Exclusion Zone around the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident is a baleful monument to human mistakes. Yet 35 years after a power plant reactor exploded, Ukrainians also look to it for inspiration, solace and income. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

 Efrem Lukatsky

Scientists have recorded a rise in nuclear activity in the destroyed nuclear reactor at the Chernobyl power plant in Ukraine since it was covered over in 2017, but the rise has leveled off and does not exceed safety standards, staff said on Wednesday.

Staff at the plant said the rise in “neutron flux density,” which if significant could indicate an uncontrolled nuclear reaction, did not pose a threat of such an event based on their mathematical models.

High levels of radiation and damage mean it is not possible to determine precisely the situation under the destroyed block.

“After the establishment of a new safe confinement which has been in the designed position for more than four years, an increase in the neutron flux density is actually observed,” scientists at Ukraine's Institute For Safety Problems Of Nuclear Power Plants said in a statement.

“At present, the readings of the sensors in all rooms have stable values without an upward trend. The current levels do not pose a threat of a self-sustaining chain reaction,” the Chernobyl plant said in a separate statement.

The fourth rector at Chernobyl, 108 km (67 miles) north of the capital Kyiv, exploded in April 1986 during a botched safety test, in the world's worst nuclear accident. Clouds of radiation were sent out across much of Europe, and tens of thousands of people were forced to evacuate.

Scientists say the increase in neutron flux was recorded in a unit that nuclear fuel from the destroyed reactor had got into, possibly during the installation of a new shelter over the reactor.

Scientists at Ukraine's Institute For Safety Problems Of Nuclear Power Plants said that before work on installing the new shelter began in late 2016, fuel was cooled by rainwater, which had since disappeared.

“Based on predictive estimates, it is expected that in the future there will be an increase in the neutron flux density, which will be determined by the process of moisture loss,” they said in a statement.

“Current experimental data has confirmed this scientific hypothesis,” they said, adding that they were carefully studying and monitoring the damaged unit. 

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: President Biden tackles gun violence. Will it work?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports