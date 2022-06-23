 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Don’t miss it: Five planets and the moon will align Friday morning in St. Louis

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Astronomy fans, prepare to be star-struck.

Actually, it’ll be more like being “planet-struck,” as Mercury, Venus, the moon, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn — millions of miles apart from each other — form a bright arc across the sky.

This rare parade of astronomical proportions will crescendo before sunrise Friday and be visible with a single turn of the head.

The planets have been forming an even line across the eastern sky since the beginning of the month, said Will Snyder, manager of the McDonnell Planetarium at the St. Louis Science Center. What makes Friday’s event unique, he said, is that the moon is making a special entrance.

Erika Gibb, the chair of the physics and astronomy department at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, said the celestial event is happening because the planets in Earth’s solar system are arranged in a flat plane, and their orbits within that plane occasionally bring them all into view at the same time. It’s rare for the phenomenon to happen because the time it takes for each planet to go around the sun vastly differs.

People are also reading…

“We’re sort of all on a big racetrack,” Snyder said. “The closer planets to the sun, they travel a lot faster.”

Rich Heuermann, a board member of the St. Louis Astronomical Society, likened the solar system to a table with the sun in the center.

“All of the planets would be pretty much rolling around on the top of that table,” Heuermann said. For Friday’s phenomenon to happen, he said, “you want all the planets on one side or the other side of the table.”

Mercury, the innermost planet in the solar system, will be easier to spot than it was at the start of the month. Because of how close it is to the sun, the planet often rises over the horizon washed out of sight by the star’s brightness. Over the past week, however, it has temporarily risen clear of the sun.

Still, catching a glimpse will take a little planning. Viewers will need to find an unobstructed view of the horizon, or pick a vantage point with some elevation.

If you make a fist and stick your hand out in line with the horizon, Heuermann said, “Mercury is going to generally be between the bottom of your fist and the top of your fist.”

A small telescope or binoculars may be helpful, but Snyder warned those checking out the phenomenon to avoid looking into the sun.

Viewers shouldn’t have trouble seeing the rest of the planets with their own eyes as long as they’re not underneath bright lights.

The key is to pick a location with a clear view of the horizon east to south, said Jim Small, president of the St. Louis Astronomical Society.

The parade’s leading act, the moon, started jumping between planets early this week, moving from Saturn to Mars between Tuesday and Thursday before it moves between Mars and Venus on Friday, Small said.

“The moon’s kind of plowing through the sequence,” he said.

Uranus and Neptune, the outermost planets in the solar system, are also a part of the sequence, though they’ll be out of order and not visible without a telescope. Uranus can be spotted next to Venus and Neptune next to Jupiter, Snyder said.

The planets will arc to the right of Mercury, sweeping south. Snyder said the parade is best viewed between 4:45 and 5 a.m. on Friday. If weather blocks the parade, a similar spectacle will still be visible through the weekend.

And if you miss it this week? Be prepared to wait a long time to see it. It last happened in 2004, and won’t happen again until 2040.

Tips to help you take in the spectacle

• Download Stellarium or SkySafari, two augmented reality apps that can project the positions of the planets, to help you locate the alignment.

• Binoculars or a telescope may be helpful to see each planet. But don’t forget to step back and look at the whole alignment.

• Watch the parade from the Jefferson College Observatory or the Gateway Arch. Wherever you decide to go, make sure you can see clearly from east to south and gain elevation, if possible.

• Scout out a good location during the day, when you can better spot potential obstacles.

