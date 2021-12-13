From killer heat waves to floods, climate change worsened weather extremes in 2021

Extreme weather events in 2021 shattered records around the globe. Hundreds died in storms and heat waves. Farmers struggled with drought, and in some cases with locust plagues. Wildfires set new records for carbon emissions, while swallowing forests, towns and homes.

Many of these events were exacerbated by climate change. Scientists say there are more to come — and worse — as the Earth’s atmosphere continues to warm through the next decade and beyond.

Here are some of the events Reuters witnessed over the past year:

February — A blistering cold spell hit normally warm Texas, killing 125 people in the state and leaving millions without power in freezing temperatures.

Scientists have not reached a conclusion on whether climate change caused the extreme weather, but the warming of the Arctic is causing more unpredictable weather around the globe.