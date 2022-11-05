Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought

As the world warms and extreme weather events mount, governments and corporations have been called on to address climate change by top officials, climate scientists and activists and to curb levels of heating. From cutting the planet's reliance to fossil fuels to exploring new energy sources and ways of sucking carbon dioxide out of the air, there are already hundreds of potential solutions that are being explored. But the world will also have to look at how best to adapt to some of the changes to the climate — like rising seas and more extreme weather — that are locked in by current levels of warming.