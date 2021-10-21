Is the Amazon near a tipping point? Three real-world studies are ominous

As precipitation changes, streams and sources disappear, and the remaining forest turns drier. Local temperatures also increase — particularly on edges where forest and farmland meet. Those vast flat agricultural clearings increase the strength of winds, which can rip through woodland and tear down the tallest, oldest trees.

The drier forest is also more vulnerable to fire, which is still widely used for clearing farmland here. As more trees die — from wind, drought and fire — their deaths increase the likelihood of such extreme weather in the future, creating a deadly feedback loop.

Early experiments that mimicked extreme drought in the Amazon had led scientists to think the drier climate would kill older trees first, but what Ben Hur and Beatriz have found is the opposite. With longer roots, the largest trees are usually the most resilient — at least to drought. Instead, says Ben Hur, pointing to the brown leaves of a nearby plant, it’s the saplings that die. The forest loses its future.

For Ben Hur and Beatriz, the degrading forests around Nova Xavantina demonstrate that the tipping point may already be happening there on a local level. The major question remains whether this same process could occur on a huge scale over entire swaths of the Amazon basin — and if so, when?