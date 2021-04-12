Japan to release contaminated Fukushima water into sea

Reuters
TOKYO — Japan plans to release into the sea more than 1 million metric tons of contaminated water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear station, the government said on Tuesday, a decision that is likely to anger neighbors such as South Korea.
-
Report: Bunge bought soybeans from biggest destroyers of Brazilian savanna in 2020
-
Shrinking sea meadows store more carbon than forests. Scientists are racing to track what’s left
-
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter survives first freezing night on Mars
-
There is little research to back reports of northern lights sounds. So what are people hearing?
-
By the end of the century, summer weather could last half a year (and that's not a good thing)
The move, more than a decade after the nuclear disaster, will deal another blow to the fishing industry in Fukushima, which has opposed such a step for years.
The work to release the water will begin in about two years, the government said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!