Japan to release contaminated Fukushima water into sea
Japan to release contaminated Fukushima water into sea

Japan to announce Fukushima water release into sea soon

An aerial photo shows Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima Prefecture in January, 2021. The Japanese government has decided to get rid of the massive amounts of treated but still radioactive water stored in tanks at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant by releasing it into the Pacific ocean, a conclusion widely expected but delayed for years amid protests and safety concerns. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, told top fisheries association officials that his government believes the release to sea is the most realistic option and a final decision will be made “with days.”(Kota Endo/Kyodo News via AP)

 Kota Endo

TOKYO — Japan plans to release into the sea more than 1 million metric tons of contaminated water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear station, the government said on Tuesday, a decision that is likely to anger neighbors such as South Korea.

The move, more than a decade after the nuclear disaster, will deal another blow to the fishing industry in Fukushima, which has opposed such a step for years.

The work to release the water will begin in about two years, the government said.  

