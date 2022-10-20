 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Months after floods, Brazil’s Amazon faces a severe drought

  • 0
APTOPIX Brazil Amazon Drought

Houseboats sit amid drought-impacted land near the Solimões River, in Tefe, Amazonas state, Brazil, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Months after enduring floods that destroyed crops, thousands of families in the Brazilian Amazon are now dealing with severe drought. 

TEFE, Brazil — Just months after enduring floods that destroyed crops and submerged entire communities, thousands of families in the Brazilian Amazon are now dealing with severe drought that, at least in some areas, is the worst in decades. The low level of the Amazon River, at the center of the largest drainage system in the world, has put dozens of municipalities under alert.

The fast-decreasing river water level is due to lower-than-expected rainfall during August and September, according to Luna Gripp, a geosciences researcher who monitors the western Amazon’s river levels for the Brazilian Geological Survey.

As most of Amazonas state is not connected by roads, the main concern is the shortage of food, fuel and other goods normally transported through waterways. In Tefe, a city of 60,000 people by the Amazon river, large ships have not been able to arrive at the downtown port.

People are also reading…

The situation is even more critical in the dozens of communities scattered through the region surrounding Tefe, affecting about 3,500 families. Many waterways, such as lakes and creeks, have dried up, eliminating access to the Amazon River and thus to nearby cities, which function as commercial hubs.

In the Sao Estevao community, the fishermen have postponed fishing pirarucu, the Amazon’s largest fish, because the boat to transport their catch to the city cannot dock. The legal fishing season runs until the end of November. If the water level doesn’t rise soon, the seven-family community will lose a significant source of income, fisherman Pedro Canizio da Silva told The Associated Press in an audio message.

About six months ago, the community suffered losses due to a heavier-than-expected flood season.

“I lost my crops of banana and yuca. Moreover, caymans and anacondas got closer to us due to the flood and ate some of my ducks and chickens. The water underneath my stilted house almost reached the floor,” Canizio recalled.

Brazil Amazon

Children walk in an area impacted by the drought near the Solimões River, in Tefe, Amazonas state, Brazil, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Months after enduring floods that destroyed crops, thousands of families in the Brazilian Amazon are now dealing with severe drought.  

In the Porto Praia Indigenous community, the nearby branch of the Amazon River has become a vast swath of sand that during the day becomes too hot to walk across. A motorboat trip to Tefe, normally 90 minutes long, now takes four hours, Anilton Braz, the local leader, told the AP, as the water is so shallow in some stretches that it is necessary to paddle instead of using the motor.

The local water source has become muddy and no alternatives exist, Braz said. “We fear our children will get sick with diarrhea and other diseases.”

The situation has led Tefe’s City Hall to declare a state of emergency to speed provision of aid to families, but so far help has been scant. “The mayor sent a little bit of food,” said Braz.

Brazil Amazon

A family organizes food in an area impacted by the drought near the Solimões River, in Tefe, Amazonas state, Brazil, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Months after enduring floods that destroyed crops, thousands of families in the Brazilian Amazon are now dealing with severe drought.  

The local civil defense authority said 53 out of 62 municipalities have been affected by floods and drought in Amazonas state this year alone. The drier season, known locally as the “Amazonian summer,” usually lasts from June to December in this part of the rainforest.

In a region as vast as the Amazon, drought severity varies.

In Porto Velho, the capital of Rondonia state, the mighty Madeira River registered its lowest ever level since official records began in 1998. And in the Acre state capital Rio Branco, the Acre River, which cuts through the city, reached its lowest level since measurements started in 1967, according the Brazilian Geological Survey.

The drought in the Amazon River is not as extreme so far, although Coari, a city close to Tefe, is enduring its sixth worst drought since records began in 1975.

Brazil Amazon

A man walks in an area impacted by drought near the Solimões River, in Tefe, Amazonas state, Brazil, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Months after enduring floods that destroyed crops, thousands of families in the Brazilian Amazon are now dealing with severe drought. 

“As climate change causes extreme weather events, significant droughts in the Amazon is likely a sign of such changes,” Alejandro Duarte, a climate researcher at the Federal University of Acre, told the AP. “This could be an irreversible trend in coming years.”

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Millions of cookies: MacKenzie Scott gives Girl Scouts $85M

Millions of cookies: MacKenzie Scott gives Girl Scouts $85M

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $84.5 million to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 of its local branches. Sofia Chang, CEO of the 110-year-old organization, said Tuesday that Scott's support means as much to them as the donation itself. The funds will help the organization recover from the impact of the pandemic, which drove down its membership. Specifically, the gift will go toward supporting volunteers and staff, making their camp properties more resistant to the impacts of climate change, science and technology education for youth members and making their troops and programming more accessible through diversity and inclusion programming.

First Native American woman in space awed by Mother Earth

First Native American woman in space awed by Mother Earth

The first Native American woman in space says she's overwhelmed by the beauty and delicacy of Mother Earth. She's also channeling “positive energy” as her five-month mission gets underway at the International Space Station, something she learned from her mother. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann spoke with The Associated Press on Wednesday, answering questions gathered from AP members, as well as tribal news outlets. She’s a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California. Mann says it's important to recognize that there are all types of people aboard the space station, highlighting “our diversity.” She rocketed into orbit with SpaceX two weeks ago.

SpaceX ferries astronauts back to Earth after half-year away

SpaceX ferries astronauts back to Earth after half-year away

Four astronauts are back on Earth after spending almost six months at the International Space Station. Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Atlantic off the Florida coast on Friday. Wet and windy weather had delayed their homecoming, but finally gave way to favorable conditions. The three NASA astronauts and one Italian rocketed into orbit in April. Before checking out of the space station, they said they couldn't wait to have a cold drink with ice, eat pizza and ice cream and take a shower. SpaceX delivered their replacements last week.

Astronaut James McDivitt, Apollo 9 commander, dies at 93

Astronaut James McDivitt, Apollo 9 commander, dies at 93

The NASA astronaut who commanded the Apollo 9 mission has died. NASA said Monday that James McDivitt died last week in Tucson, Arizona, at age 93. McDivitt was also the commander of 1965’s Gemini 4 mission with Ed White, who took the first U.S. spacewalk during that flight. McDivitt's Apollo mission came in 1969, four months before the moon landing.  Apollo 9 orbited Earth to test the first complete set of equipment to go to the moon.  McDivitt later went into management with the Apollo program. He was selected by NASA for the second class of astronauts in 1962.

Climate Questions: What's going on with climate change?

Climate Questions: What's going on with climate change?

Addressing climate change — a now ubiquitous term for the warming of the planet caused by humans emitting carbon dioxide and methane from coal, oil and natural gas into the atmosphere — is becoming exponentially more pressing, with the language of scientists, officials and activists becoming more serious with every passing year. The world will need to adapt to warming and its effects while simultaneously figuring out how to wean off fossil fuels as well as addressing who pays for climate damage. It’s in this context that the next United Nations climate conference is set to take place.

Are you a mosquito magnet? It could be your smell

Are you a mosquito magnet? It could be your smell

If mosquitoes love you, new research suggests it may be because of how you smell. A study published Tuesday finds that people who are “mosquito magnets” have high levels of certain chemicals on the skin that are tied to odor. Scientists pitted people's smells against each other in the lab and saw that the bugs swarmed to the same hosts over time. Bad news for the mosquito magnets: It's hard to change your skin acid levels. But some scientists hope the new research can help think up new ways to fight off bites.

Genetic twist: Medieval plague may have molded our immunity

Genetic twist: Medieval plague may have molded our immunity

Our Medieval ancestors left us with a biological legacy: Genes that helped them survive the Black Death likely make us more susceptible to certain diseases today. Scientists say in a study published Wednesday that's a prime example of the way germs shape us over time. But what helped people survive the bubonic plague in the 14th century led to problems generations later. It raised the frequency of genetic mutations that today are detrimental.  Some of the same genetic variants scientists identified as protective against the plague are associated with certain autoimmune disorders, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

Climate Questions: How much has the climate changed already?

Climate Questions: How much has the climate changed already?

From incrementally rising temperatures and seas to an influx of natural disasters, the climate right now certainly isn't the same as it was before the industrial era. The average global temperature today has shot up between 0.9 and 1.2 degrees Celsius (1.6 to 2 degrees Fahrenheit) since 1850 according to estimates in the most recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Seas have risen by about 21 to 24 centimeters (8 to 9 inches) so far since 1880 on average, according to estimates. And extreme weather events are happening more frequently and more intensely. Humans are having to learn how to adapt to a more unpredictable climate.

Watch Now: Related Video

How St. Louis held the line on the 1918 Spanish Flu

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News