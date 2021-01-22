New China swine fever strains point to unlicensed vaccines

But it has issued at least three warnings against use of unauthorized African swine fever vaccines, cautioning that they could have severe side effects and that producers and users could be charged with a criminal offence.

In August, the ministry said it would test pigs for different strains of the virus as part of a nationwide investigation into illegal vaccine use.

Any strains with gene deletions could indicate a vaccine had been used, it said. No findings have been published so far on the issue, which is highly sensitive for Beijing. Reporting of the recent African swine fever outbreaks was extensively covered up.

Man-made strains

After decades of research toward producing a vaccine against the huge, complex swine fever virus, researchers around the world are focusing on live-virus vaccines — the only type to have shown any promise.

But such vaccines carry higher risks because even after the virus is weakened so it does not cause serious illness, it can sometimes recover its virulence.