Report: Bunge bought soybeans from biggest destroyers of Brazilian savanna in 2020

“Illegal deforestation and legal deforestation has exactly the same impact — both have impact on climate change,” said Gerard Rijk, an analyst with Dutch nonprofit Profundo, a member of the consortium.

“The fast-moving consumer industry and the supermarkets, they are very much increasingly focused on all deforestation,” he added.

Bunge was by far the leader for sourcing from deforested areas, with its suppliers responsible for 51 square miles cleared in 2020.

Second-ranked Cargill had nearly 12 times less deforestation in 2020 than Bunge.

Bunge said in a statement that it does not purchase soy from illegally deforested areas in the Cerrado and is working to eliminate all deforestation from its supply chains by 2025. The company said it has extensive deforestation monitoring in place for some 8,000 farms that account for 96% of its purchases in the region.

A Cargill spokeswoman said that the company is committed to ending deforestation in its supply chains by 2030, including legal clearances, and it is working to accelerate those efforts.