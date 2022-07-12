 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Study: Science offers basis for national climate damage claims

  • 0
Lake Mead Photo Gallery

A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, near Boulder City, Nevada. Lake Mead water has dropped to levels it hasn’t been since the lake initially filled over 80 years ago.   

 John Locher, Associated Press

A scientific basis exists to calculate how much one country’s carbon emissions have damaged the economy of another, a study said on Tuesday of a development it billed as a potential game-changer for climate litigation.

The research by U.S.-based Dartmouth College found that a small group of heavy polluters have caused trillions of dollars of economic losses due to warming caused by their emissions, with warmer and poorer Global South countries hit hardest.

The United States and China, as the world’s two leading emitters, caused global income losses of over $1.8 trillion each from 1990-2014, while Russia, India, and Brazil caused losses individually exceeding $500 billion each for the same years.

The analysis allows further break-downs to show the damage done by a single emitter to another individual country’s economy among the sample of 143 countries for which data are available.

“This research provides legally valuable estimates of the financial damages individual nations have suffered due to other countries’ climate-changing activities,” said Justin Mankin, senior researcher of the study.

People are also reading…

The analysis sampled 2 million possible values for each country-to-country interaction and used a supercomputer to crunch a total of 11 trillion values to quantify and address cause-and-effect uncertainties.

Warmer temperatures can cause economic losses for a country through various channels such as lowering agricultural yields or reducing labor productivity through heat stress. Conversely, for some cooler countries in the north, warming can raise output by boosting crop yields.

Thus, while U.S. territorial emissions cost Mexico a total $79.5 billion of lost Gross Domestic Product (GDP) between 1990-2014, according to the analysis, their impact on Canada was a gain of $247.2 billion. Figures used are 2010 inflation-adjusted U.S. dollar values.

“The statement that it is possible and scientifically credible to link an individual actor to an individual tangible impact is a statement that has not been made robustly in previous work,” said study first author Christopher Callahan.

In the past two decades, the number of climate-related lawsuits has risen from barely a handful to well over a thousand. But these have largely targeted oil majors and other corporates rather than attempting to pin down the liability of a given nation state.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Far out: NASA space telescope's 1st cosmic view goes deep

Far out: NASA space telescope's 1st cosmic view goes deep

The first image from NASA's new space telescope is the deepest view of the universe ever captured. The image from the James Webb Space Telescope was unveiled at the White House on Monday. The picture is the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe. The world's biggest and most powerful space telescope launched last December. It reached its lookout point 1 million miles from Earth in January. On Tuesday, four more galactic beauty shots will be released from the telescope's initial outward gazes.

Biologists' fears confirmed on the lower Colorado River

Biologists' fears confirmed on the lower Colorado River

Confirming their worst fears for record-low lake levels, National Park Service fisheries biologists have discovered that a non-native predator fish has made its way through Glen Canyon dam to the lower Colorado River, where it can prey on ancient native fish they have been working to reestablish. The predatory smallmouth bass wreaked havoc on native Humpback Chub in the upper portion of the river, and now pose the same threat to the endangered and threatened species below the dam. Up against the clock, agencies are rushing to come up with solutions they hope will protect the one stretch of the Colorado River where native fish still dominate – the Grand Canyon.

EXPLAINER: When is Manhattanhenge? Where can you see it?

EXPLAINER: When is Manhattanhenge? Where can you see it?

There’s still time to catch Manhattanhenge, when the setting sun aligns with the Manhattan street grid and bathes the urban canyons in a rosy glow. The last two Manhattanhenge sunsets of 2022 are Monday and Tuesday. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson coined the term in a 1997 article in the magazine Natural History. Tyson has said that he was inspired by a visit to Stonehenge as a teenager. Manhattanhenge happens about three weeks before the summer solstice and again about three weeks after. That’s when the sun aligns itself perfectly with the Manhattan grid’s east-west streets.

There's another chance to catch a supermoon on Wednesday

There's another chance to catch a supermoon on Wednesday

If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance this week. This month's full moon is on Wednesday. At the same time, the moon's orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon. That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting. One name for July's full moon is the “Buck moon”. The name is a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks. The full moon last month was also considered a supermoon.

US agency studies rare whale habitat expansion request

US agency studies rare whale habitat expansion request

The U.S. government has agreed to a request from environmental groups to study increasing critical habitat designations in Alaska waters for one of the rarest species in the world. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries estimates there are about 30 North Pacific right whales left after centuries of hunting, ship strikes and fishing gear entanglements devastated the species. The agency in 2008 designated about 1,175 square miles in the Gulf of Alaska and about 35,460 square miles in the southeast Bering Sea as critical habitat for the whales. Two groups in March petitioned the agency to expand the habitat by connecting the two areas.

Huge underground search for mysterious dark matter begins

Huge underground search for mysterious dark matter begins

Scientists have begun a new search for mysterious dark matter in a former gold mine a mile underground. Dark matter makes up most of the mass of the universe but scientists don't know what it is. The hope is that the experiment will block most of the radiation that is constantly flying through the universe, allowing only dark matter particles to slip through and light up a pool of liquid xenon held in a titanium tank. Scientists announced Thursday that the five-year, $60 million experiment in South Dakota finally got underway two months ago after a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shaky oasis for some polar bears found, but not for species

Shaky oasis for some polar bears found, but not for species

Scientists say they've found a group of polar bears in Southeast Greenland that seem to have have stumbled on an icy oasis that might allow their small distinct population to hang on. But Thursday's study is not a life raft for the endangered species as a whole. Overall, polar bears need Arctic sea ice to survive because they need it to hunt from. But sea ice is shrinking in the summer because of climate change. These remote polar bears are surviving by using freshwater ice coming off the melting Greenland ice sheet, something other groups of polar bears don't have.

Yellowstone floods reveal forecasting flaws in warming world

Yellowstone floods reveal forecasting flaws in warming world

Flooding that devastated Yellowstone National Park last month has generated calls from weather experts for changes to the way the government issues weather forecasts as extreme weather becomes more frequent. Government forecasters warned of rising Yellowstone rivers but failed to predict the calamitous June flooding that happened in the park and in neighboring Montana areas. Experts say forecasting models based on historical records have become outdated as climate change bakes the planet. A National Weather Service meteorologist says officials were flying blind as river levels rose, with no way to predict where the impacts would be. Hundreds of homes were damaged but no lives lost in the Yellowstone floods.

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts: Experts strongly warn against using herbs as a way to induce abortion, as suggested in popular posts being shared online. A video shows a vintage tank being returned to a warehouse, not being used by Dutch farmers during recent protests. A 2021 Florida law requires public universities to conduct annual “intellectual freedom” surveys, but it doesn't mandate respondents register their political views with the government, and NASA did not attribute climate change to the Earth’s orbit.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Four easy ways to save money on your next vacation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News