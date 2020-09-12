 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tiny songbird that vanished from Missouri returns to state
0 comments

Tiny songbird that vanished from Missouri returns to state

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
Brown-headed Nuthatch

The Missouri Department of Conservation has partnered with the U.S. Forest Service’s Mark Twain National Forest, Ouachita National Forest, and Northern Research Station; Tall Timbers Research Station, the University of Missouri; and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to reintroduce Brown-headed Nuthatches to Missouri. (Photo by MDC Staff, courtesy Missouri Department of Conservation)

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri wildlife officials are hoping a tiny songbird that disappeared from the state a century ago will stay in a new habitat in the Mark Twain National Forest.

The Missouri Department of Conservation and other wildlife agencies released 50 brown-headed nuthatch birds in the forest in late August.

The bird disappeared from the state in the early 1900s after loggers removed acres of pine forest, which the quarter-ounce birds need for habitat, The Kansas City Star reported.

The wildlife agencies restored pine woodland in the forest to house the birds.

“Brown-headed Nuthatches are pine specialists and excavate their own cavities in pine tree snags, or dead trees, every year,” State Ornithologist Sarah Kendrick said in a news release. “By creating new cavities each year, these birds provide cavities for other cavity-nesters, like chickadees and titmice.”

Another 50 nuthatches will be released next August. The birds came from the Ouachita National Forest in Arkansas.

“This is a great example of ecosystem restoration — when you bring back the habitat, you can bring back some of the species that have been lost along the way,” Kendrick said.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports