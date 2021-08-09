U.N. climate report: To save the planet, focus on cutting methane

“Cutting methane is the single biggest and fastest strategy for slowing down warming,” Zaelke said.

But why methane now?

Today’s average global temperature is already 1.1C higher than the preindustrial average, thanks to emissions pumped into the air since the mid-1800s. But the world would have seen an additional 0.5C of warming, had skies not been filled with pollution reflecting some of the sun’s radiation back out into space, the report says.

As the world shifts away from fossil fuels and tackles air pollution, those aerosols will disappear — and temperatures could spike.

Quickly reducing methane could “counteract” this effect, while also improving air quality, said IPCC report summary author Maisa Rojas Corradi, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Chile.

On a global scale, methane emissions are responsible for around 30% of warming since the pre-industrial era, according to the United Nations.

But the role of methane, aerosols and other short-lived climate pollutants had not been discussed by the IPCC until now.