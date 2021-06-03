U.S. to list Nevada flower as endangered, dealing blow to lithium mine

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said on Thursday it will propose listing the Tiehm’s buckwheat flower as an endangered species, dealing a blow to ioneer Ltd.’s proposed Rhyolite Ridge lithium mine in Nevada.

The decision reflects the ongoing tension between environmentalists and industry as the United States tries to wean its economy off fossil fuels and go electric. Lithium is a key component of electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

The endangered species designation does not immediately block the project, but could impede permitting and financing efforts. Construction had been slated to start this year, with the mine opening by 2023.

Reuters reported last week that President Joe Biden plans to look abroad for most supplies of EV metals, part of a strategy designed to placate environmentalists.

“The impact to Tiehm’s buckwheat from mining, salvage operations, or both would be permanent and irreversible under the proposed project,” the Fish and Wildlife Service said on Thursday.

The proposal is now open to public comment and could be finalized by the end of the year.

Shares of ioneer traded in the United States fell more than 10% on Thursday.