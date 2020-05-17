Scoring in silence: Soccer rebooted in Germany

Celebrating a soccer goal has provided iconic images of players piling on top of each other, or in joyful group hugs.
But when Erling Haaland scored the Bundesliga's first goal in more than two months, he celebrated alone.
His Borussia Dortmund teammates stayed away, mindful of the strict hygiene measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, as Germany's soccer season resumed in unprecedented conditions on Saturday.
Dortmund beat Schalke 4-0 in the first Ruhr derby to be played in an empty stadium. Calls and shouts from coaching staff and players, and the thud of the sanitized ball being kicked, reverberated around the mainly deserted stands. Where normally the club's "Yellow Wall" of almost 25,000 fervent fans would be standing were only empty seats.
Players had been warned to keep their emotions in check, and to desist from spitting, handshakes and hugging with the games keenly watched by the rest of the soccer world hoping to restart their own leagues.
Team staff, and players who didn't start, wore masks. Substitutes took their positions in the stands, rather than beside the field, while balls and seats were disinfected.
"It's hard," midfielder Julian Brandt said. "But that's the way it is now. We try to stick to the rules."
"It felt strange, also for the players. You could see that with the celebrations," Dortmund team coordinator Sebastian Kehl said.
"It's quite surreal," Dortmund chief executive Hans Joachim Watzke told Sky TV. "I've received messages from all over the world in the last couple of hours that everybody is watching and then you go through the city and there's nothing going on."
The game's authorities were keen to restart the country's top two divisions with several clubs facing severe financial difficulties because of the suspension in play.
Numerous polls showed a growing majority in Germany were against the resumption of the leagues. Fans are also critical.
"Soccer without fans is nothing," read a joint statement from several Bayern Munich fan groups after the league decided on May 7 to resume. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
