Scott Atlas, Trump's controversial COVID-19 adviser, resigns as virus spirals out of control

Dr. Scott Atlas, a radiologist who gained President Donald Trump's ear by pushing science-defying advice about COVID-19, has resigned from the White House coronavirus task force, according to an administration official familiar with the matter.

Atlas submitted a resignation letter to Trump on Monday, the official told the New York Daily News, capping off a four-month tenure at the White House that was marred by controversy.

Despite having no experience in infectious disease prevention, Atlas emerged as one of Trump's closest advisers on the COVID-19 pandemic, as Dr. Anthony Fauci and other seasoned experts were sidelined.

Atlas pushed the debunked idea that "herd immunity" to COVID-19 could be achieved by deliberately exposing people to the virus.

He was also an outspoken critic of COVID-19 precautions such as face mask usage and social distancing.

In an October post that was removed by Twitter for violating the platform's policy against COVID-19 misinformation, Atlas claimed masks weren't effective in stopping the spread of the respiratory virus.

Atlas was hired on a 130-day special government employee contract that was set to expire later this week, though Trump could likely have extended his employment if he didn't resign.