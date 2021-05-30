Scouts place flags on graves of veterans at Jewish cemeteries around St. Louis

Their mothers, April Steutermann and Casey Miller, watched from a short distance. This was the first year for the boys for this event. “I think it’s important,” said Steutermann. “His uncle’s in the military, he has other family that have been in service, so I think he understands why it’s important.”

Carter thought it was “pretty cool and amazing” that they get to help. He said the hardest part was trying not to be disrespectful by stepping on the graves.

Eva Best, 11, and Maggie Siders, 12, from St. Charles County, also worked hard to walk in between rows, and hadn’t known about the custom of stones on graves. They read the dates of birth on the graves as they walked– 1821, 1844, 1866. They reported they spotted one grave with painted stones on top of it placed in the shape of a heart. “One stone said ‘mama’ on it,” said Maggie.

Matt Bruns of St. Peters came to the event with his son Ben, 11. Bruns and his wife, Ben’s mom, are both veterans, and so are his grandparents, great-grandparents, and several family members.

“I’m surprised how little veterans there are,” said Ben, meaning it’s not like the Jefferson Barracks event he has attended in the past. Here, they placed flags on about 40 graves, and, as scouts do, picked up pieces of trash as they walked.

“The biggest challenge,” said Matt Bruns, looking up and down the aisles, “is not wanting to forget one.”

