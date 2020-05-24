Second Great Clips hairstylist in Springfield, Mo., tests positive for COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A second hairstylist at a Great Clips location in Springfield has tested positive for COVID-19, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced on Saturday afternoon.

The stylist worked five days — May 16 to May 20 — while experiencing “very mild symptoms but potentially infectious,” the health department said, according to a Springfield News-Leader report.

The 56 clients who were potentially exposed will be offered testing. The stylist and the clients wore face coverings.

On Friday, health officials said a stylist who tested positive for COVID-19 had served 84 clients at the same Great Clips location, at 1864 South Glenstone Avenue in the Plaza Shopping Center, over eight days between May 12 and May 20, with only the 18th off. — WIRE AND STAFF REPORTS

