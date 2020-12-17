Sen. Graham wants special counsel named to probe Hunter Biden

WASHINGTON — Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham said the Justice Department should appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of President-elect Joe Biden, for his business dealings in Ukraine and China.

“I am absolutely calling on a special counsel to look at all things Hunter Biden to see if he presents a conflict for the Biden administration regarding his business dealings in Ukraine, which is overrun with Russian agents, and any activity he had with the Chinese government,” Graham told reporters Wednesday. He made similar remarks Tuesday night on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program.

Speaking at an event in Delaware, Biden was asked whether he was confident his son did nothing wrong. “I am confident,” the president-elect replied.

Graham said he hadn’t spoken to President Donald Trump about a Hunter Biden special counsel, but said it would be “a good idea” to name one.

“If you believe a special counsel was needed to look at the Trump world regarding Russia, how can you say there’s no need for a special counsel regarding Hunter Biden?” he told reporters.