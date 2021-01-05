Sen. Josh Hawley says 'Antifa' threatened his wife in their DC home; protesters say visit was ‘peaceful’

Sen. Josh Hawley said on Twitter Monday night that a group of "Antifa scumbags" went to his home in Washington, D.C., and "threatened my wife and newborn daughter."

A livestream of the protest shows a group of people holding candles and signs, chanting with a megaphone "Hawley, Hawley, shame on you," and giving speeches about his plan to protest the Electoral College vote certification on Wednesday.

Protesters also wrote messages on the sidewalk using chalk.

A group of three people, after chanting for a while, go to the front door; their actions there aren't visible. A person inside the home walks past the door.

At another, point, the group chants: "When democracy is under attack, what do we do? Stand up; fight back."

The group is at the home chanting for about a half hour, according to the livestream.

The group that organized the protest responded to Hawley's tweet:

The group said that the people who went to the home were delivering a copy of the constitution.