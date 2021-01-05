Sen. Josh Hawley says 'Antifa' threatened his wife in their DC home; protesters say visit was ‘peaceful’

Sen. Josh Hawley said on Twitter Monday night that a group of "Antifa scumbags" went to his home in Washington, D.C., and "threatened my wife and newborn daughter."
A livestream of the protest shows a group of people holding candles and signs, chanting with a megaphone "Hawley, Hawley, shame on you," and giving speeches about his plan to protest the Electoral College vote certification on Wednesday.
Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel. They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 5, 2021
Protesters also wrote messages on the sidewalk using chalk.
A group of three people, after chanting for a while, go to the front door; their actions there aren't visible. A person inside the home walks past the door.
At another, point, the group chants: "When democracy is under attack, what do we do? Stand up; fight back."
The group is at the home chanting for about a half hour, according to the livestream.
The group that organized the protest responded to Hawley's tweet:
2. We visited Senator Hawley's house for around 30 minutes. We sang songs, chanted and shared our stories. A small group of people delivered a copy of the constitution to his door (with Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution dog eared for easy reference).— ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) January 5, 2021
The group said that the people who went to the home were delivering a copy of the constitution.
We stopped by @HawleyMO’s house with some friends tonight to encourage him to rethink his attack on democracy. We left him a copy of the Constitution... with Article II bookmarked. #DefendDemocracy pic.twitter.com/dQXQOe8qhz— ShutDownDC (@ShutDown_DC) January 5, 2021
At Senator Hawley’s house. #DefendDC #ProtectDemocracy pic.twitter.com/8AO9TFIz4K— Melissa (she/her) (@LiteraryMouse) January 5, 2021
Hawley later tweeted: "Now 'vigil' means screaming threats through bullhorns, vandalizing property, pounding on the doors of homes and terrorizing innocent people and children."
Now “vigil” means screaming threats through bullhorns, vandalizing property, pounding on the doors of homes and terrorizing innocent people and children https://t.co/naRMkrBWWO— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 5, 2021
The chants at the home start at about the 24 minute mark.
— BETH O'MALLEY, bomalley@post-dispatch.com