 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sen. Josh Hawley says 'Antifa' threatened his wife in their DC home; protesters say visit was ‘peaceful’
0 comments

Sen. Josh Hawley says 'Antifa' threatened his wife in their DC home; protesters say visit was ‘peaceful’

{{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Josh Hawley said on Twitter Monday night that a group of "Antifa scumbags" went to his home in Washington, D.C., and "threatened my wife and newborn daughter."

A livestream of the protest shows a group of people holding candles and signs, chanting with a megaphone "Hawley, Hawley, shame on you," and giving speeches about his plan to protest the Electoral College vote certification on Wednesday.

Protesters also wrote messages on the sidewalk using chalk.

A group of three people, after chanting for a while, go to the front door; their actions there aren't visible. A person inside the home walks past the door.

At another, point, the group chants: "When democracy is under attack, what do we do? Stand up; fight back."

The group is at the home chanting for about a half hour, according to the livestream.

The group that organized the protest responded to Hawley's tweet: 

The group said that the people who went to the home were delivering a copy of the constitution.

Hawley later tweeted: "Now 'vigil' means screaming threats through bullhorns, vandalizing property, pounding on the doors of homes and terrorizing innocent people and children."

— BETH O'MALLEY, bomalley@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports