Senate votes to take up coronavirus relief package

The start of those 20 hours will be pushed back, however, since Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., objected to allowing debate to begin until Schumer’s amendment, which spans 628 pages, is read aloud on the floor in full. That task could take about 10 hours unless he relents sooner.

“So often we rush these massive bills that are hundreds of thousands of pages long,” Johnson said Thursday. “How can you craft effective amendments on a bill that you haven’t even seen or haven’t been given time to read?”

In opening the floor on Thursday, Schumer said he was prepared to remain in session all weekend if necessary to pass the bill.

“No matter how long it takes, the Senate is going to stay in session to finish the bill this week,” Schumer said. “We all know this will merely delay the inevitable. It will accomplish little more than a few sore throats for the Senate clerks who work very hard, day in, day out, to help the Senate function.”

The measure would offer a new round of tax rebate checks, expanded unemployment benefits, state and local government aid, vaccine funding and money to help schools reopen safely, among many other things. The fiscal 2021 budget resolution allows for the deficit to increase by nearly $1.9 trillion to accommodate the emergency spending without any offsetting cuts or tax increases.