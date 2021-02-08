Serena Williams debuts FloJo inspired one-legged catsuit

Serena Williams arrived ready to race at the Australian Open.

In a colorful one-legged catsuit she said was inspired by former Olympic champion Florence Griffith Joyner, Williams shook off a wobbly start — opening with a double-fault and dropping her first service game — to sweep 10 consecutive games and beat Laura Siegemund 6-1, 6-1 on the first day of the tournament.

The victory marked the start of Williams’ latest bid for a record-tying 24th major title. As she left the court she flexed her biceps, and later she donned a T-shirt that read “Unstoppable Queen.”

Griffith Joyner was a sprinting and fashion icon in the 1980s, setting world record that still stand for the women's 100- and 200-meter sprints. She died in 1998, the same year Serena Williams contested her first Australian Open.

“Yeah, I was inspired by Flo Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete, amazing athlete when I was growing up,” Williams said. "Well, watching her fashion, just always changing, her outfits were always amazing. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS