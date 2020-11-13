Serial killer 'Yorkshire Ripper' dies in British prison

During his trial, even Sutcliffe expressed surprise that he was able to carry on for so long.

"It was just a miracle they did not apprehend me earlier — they had all the facts," he said.

The police had found themselves overwhelmed with information, and a card system they created was improperly cross-referenced, causing key facts to be misplaced. Details about his appearance, such as a gap in his teeth and size seven feet, were not flagged.

During one of his interviews, officers showed Sutcliffe a picture of the Ripper's boot print near a body but failed to notice that he was actually wearing the boots in question.

In another blunder, a victim who survived being hit in the head with a hammer, Marcella Claxton, was able to help police produce an image of the suspect that later proved to be accurate. But her testimony was discounted by police, who thought she was not a Ripper victim because she was not a prostitute, as were some of his other victims.

After he was convicted, Sutcliffe spent a long time in Broadmoor Hospital in Berkshire. He was transferred to HMP Frankland in 2016 after being deemed stable enough to serve time in prison.