'Serial stowaway' arrested again at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport

'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman was arrested at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Tuesday after leaving the residential facility where she was being electronically monitored.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office told CNN in a statement that it was notified that she had left the facility around noon Tuesday, and that electronic monitoring staff immediately began trying to find her location.

She was detained by Chicago police officers at the airport, the statement said. Hartman did not enter any secure areas, the sheriff's office said.

Hartman, 69, will be returned to the Cook County jail and the sheriff's office said it is seeking approval to charge Hartman with felony escape.

The attorney representing Hartman said Wednesday that she continues to battle mental health issues and characterized her actions that led to Tuesday's arrest as a relapse.

Hartman first made national headlines in August 2014, when she was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport for successfully boarding a flight from Mineta San Jose International Airport without a ticket. She pleaded no contest to the charges and was sentenced to probation. The next day she was rearrested at Los Angeles International Airport.