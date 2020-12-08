Shakespere among first to receive coronavirus vaccine in Britain

Keenan advised others eligible for the vaccine to take up the offer: "I would say go for it," she said. "If I can do it, well, so can you."

May Parsons, the nurse who administered the first jab, said she was honored to be involved in the program.

"The last few months have been tough for all of us working in the NHS, but now it feels like there is light at the end of the tunnel," said Parsons, who is originally from the Philippines and has worked in the NHS for 24 years.

In London, George Dyer became one of the first people in the capital to get the jab at Croydon Health Services, while nurse Joanna Sloan was the first person in Northern Ireland to receive the vaccine.

Gill Rogers, whose husband died with the virus in residential care in April, was among the first to receive the vaccine in Sussex, in southeast England, on Tuesday.

The 86-year-old, who lives near Brighton, told the BBC it had been "quite hard" dealing with grief as well as isolation and that being given the shot meant she would not need to be so careful.

"I'm a bit pleased," she said. "I shan't be so careful, no, I shan't be so worried, I will go in shops more and with luck I might get on to public transport."