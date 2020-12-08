Shakespere among first to receive coronavirus vaccine in Britain

The United Kingdom has become the first Western nation to begin vaccinating its citizens with a COVID-19 shot outside of clinical trials — a landmark moment in the coronavirus pandemic.
The first Briton to get the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, 90-year-old Margaret Keenan, received the first of two doses at 6:31 a.m. local time on Tuesday at University Hospital in Coventry, less than a week after the UK became the first country to approve it.
William Shakespere, 81, known to friends as Bill, was the second person to get a Covid-19 vaccine at the Coventry hospital on Tuesday. Shakespere, a patient on the hospital's frailty ward, sat with his grandchildren's artwork nearby as he received the jab.
Keenan, who turns 91 next week, said she felt "privileged" to be the first to get the shot.
"It's the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year," she said, according to a statement released by the UK's National Health Service (NHS).
Keenan told UK media the shot was "fine, I wasn't nervous at all," calling it "wonderful, really."
"This is for a good cause so I'm so pleased I had it done. This is a terrible, terrible disease so we do want rid of it," she added.
Keenan advised others eligible for the vaccine to take up the offer: "I would say go for it," she said. "If I can do it, well, so can you."
May Parsons, the nurse who administered the first jab, said she was honored to be involved in the program.
"The last few months have been tough for all of us working in the NHS, but now it feels like there is light at the end of the tunnel," said Parsons, who is originally from the Philippines and has worked in the NHS for 24 years.
In London, George Dyer became one of the first people in the capital to get the jab at Croydon Health Services, while nurse Joanna Sloan was the first person in Northern Ireland to receive the vaccine.
Gill Rogers, whose husband died with the virus in residential care in April, was among the first to receive the vaccine in Sussex, in southeast England, on Tuesday.
The 86-year-old, who lives near Brighton, told the BBC it had been "quite hard" dealing with grief as well as isolation and that being given the shot meant she would not need to be so careful.
"I'm a bit pleased," she said. "I shan't be so careful, no, I shan't be so worried, I will go in shops more and with luck I might get on to public transport."
"I wasn't doing much before, because while my husband was alive I was spending a lot of time going to the care home, so I've been pretty limited for a long time now," she said.
The logistical challenges of manufacturing and distributing tens of millions of vaccines mean the roll-out will be gradual, with the most vulnerable people and health care workers first in line.
It is still unclear how long the immunity provided by the vaccine lasts for, or whether those who have had it can still transmit coronavirus to other people.
More than half of British adults say they would trust a coronavirus vaccine that has been approved for use, according to a Savanta ComRes poll for CNN affiliate ITV News.
While the UK's immunization program started with a big bang on Tuesday, the vaccine remains off limits to the vast majority of people.
For now, it is available by invitation only for those age 80 and over, care homes staff and front line health and social care workers. Care home residents were also expected to be prioritized, but the government said last week that this won't happen immediately. — CNN
