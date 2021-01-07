Siege on Capitol renews talk of ousting Trump through 25th Amendment

The siege on the U.S Capitol by rioting supporters of President Donald Trump has renewed talk of an extreme remedy: declaring that the president is unfit to do his job and removing him from office under the 25th Amendment.

It is not the first time detractors have sought Trump’s ouster through invocation of the amendment. Early in his term, Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California introduced a resolution urging Trump to seek a medical and psychiatric evaluation to determine his fitness for office, with an eye on the law governing presidential succession.

The proposal went nowhere.

Many Democrats took up the cause again Wednesday after a pro-Trump mob, egged on by the president, briefly invaded the Capitol and disrupted certification of Joe Biden’s November election. An unlikely ally, the National Association of Manufacturers, echoed the call for Trump’s ouster less than two weeks before his term ends, urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment as a way to “preserve democracy.”

“This is not law and order. This is chaos. It is mob rule. It is dangerous. This is sedition and should be treated as such,” the association’s president, Jay Timmons, said in a statement.