Sign-swindling Astros face jeers from fan

After weeks of wrath from peers and the fallout from being outed as villainous cheats who used tech and trash cans in an illegal scheme to know what pitches an opponent was about to throw, the Houston Astros finally had to take the field Saturday and play without their performance-enhancing percussion.
Once again, they knew what is coming.
Boos abound. And they’re just beginning.
In a Grapefruit League opener that otherwise would have been celebrated as a World Series rematch, the Astros were greeted by raucous boos, fans shouting pitches, and a few clapping empty seats to mimic the banging of a trash can for off-speed pitches.
The vigorous booing contrasted with the ambivalent silence that followed a hype video full of highlights from Houston’s American League championship 2019 season.
• Derrick Goold covers the Astros' first game of spring training: A few fans brought posters that were critical of Houston, which were confiscated by ballpark officials. Just a few more signs, ahem, stolen.