Clutching her trophy 20 minutes after becoming Wimbledon’s champion, Simona Halep checked out the board inside Centre Court that lists tournament winners. Below all of the mentions of Serena Williams, her opponent in Saturday’s final, already inscribed was “Miss S. Halep.”
Halep was not concerned with preventing Williams from winning a 24th Grand Slam title. All Halep cared about was winning her first at the All England Club. And she played pretty much perfectly.
On top of her game right from start to finish, Halep overwhelmed Williams 6-2, 6-2 in stunning fashion for her second major championship. The match took less than an hour as Williams lost her third Slam final in a row as she tried to equal Margaret Court’s record for most major trophies in tennis history.
“I’m very sure,” Halep said, “that was the best match of my life.”
The No. 7-seeded Romanian made a mere three unforced errors, a remarkably low total and 23 fewer than Williams.
“She literally played out of her mind. Congratulations, Simona,” Williams said during the trophy ceremony. “It was a little bit ‘a deer in the headlights’ for me.”
In today's action, Roger Federer attempts for a record ninth championship at Wimbledon. He'll need to follow up a victory over Rafael Nadal with one over defending champion Novak Djokovic.
Federer has played both at the same Grand Slam tournament only once, the 2011 French Open: He beat Djokovic in the semifinals but lost to Nadal in the final.
As is the case with Nadal, Federer has faced Djokovic so many times over the years that each knows the other's game so well. And as is the case with Nadal, Djokovic has managed to get the better of Federer head-to-head so far.