Simone Biles had a frustrating night at the U.S. women's gymnastics championship — until her beam routine.
She didn't have to throw in a double-twisting double-flip dismount on beam. But after toying with it in practice for the last five years just for kicks, she figured it was time to see if she could do it when it mattered.
A smile — maybe of joy, maybe of relief, likely a mixture of both — finally emerged after she drilled that dismount on beam. Such is the world Biles has created for herself that on a night when she finished with the top score three events (vault, floor, beam) and tied for fourth on the other (bars) she seemed more annoyed than elated.
"I still get really frustrated because I know how good I am and how well I can do," she said. "So I just want to do the best routine for the audience and for myself out here."
💥 WAIT FOR IT 💥@Simone_Biles is the first person in history to perform this dismount and 👏 SHE 👏 NAILED 👏 IT. #USGymChamps pic.twitter.com/l7vVInxMJv— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2019