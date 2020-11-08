'SNL' celebrates the Biden win with cold open

CNN's John King's fingers have worn down to nubs over the last week, from operating the touch screen displaying election results, according to the "Saturday Night Live" cold open.
Jim Carrey-as-Joe Biden announced, "We did it! Can you believe it? I honestly kind of can't."
"I've never felt so alive, which is ironic because I'm not that alive," Biden continued.
Maya Rudolph-as-Kamala Harris referred to her historic status, then mentioned her husband: "Between us, we check more boxes than a disqualified ballot."
She then addressed little girls in the audience: "Your mom is going to switch between laughing and crying to dancing pretty much all night, and it's not because she's crazy, it's because she's drunk."
The sketch then turned to Donald Trump
In a call-back to the 2016 cold open, when Kate McKinnon-as-Hillary Clinton played "Halleluiah" on a piano, Alec Baldwin-as-Trump played "Macho Man" on a piano.
