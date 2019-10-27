"Saturday Night Live" returned with its tried-and-true Alec Baldwin-as-Donald-Trump routine, this time with a a twist.
At a rally in New Mexico, "by far my favorite Mexico," Trump invited several supporters to the podium to praise him and denounce the impeachment hearings.
One woman (Cecily Strong) talked about the lizard people; another (Aidy Bryant) said: "The Earth is flat and Beyonce is white!"
Kate McKinnon appeared as Lindsey Graham.
"I'm sorry, I thought you were a scoop of ice cream melting into a suit," Trump said as he greeted the senator from South Carolina.
Jeff Zuckerberg (Alex Moffat) appeared as his robotic self, but the best cameo was Darrell Hammond as Bill Clinton.
"I was just following the party," Clinton said to explain his presence.