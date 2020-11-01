'SNL,' from cold open to Weekend Update, throws support to Biden

The "Saturday Night Live" cold open focused on Joe Biden (well, Jim Carrey-as-Biden) with no Donald Trump in sight.
Biden read a reworked "The Raven" to recall how polling showed Hillary Clinton would win the 2016 election.
Clinton (Kate McKinnon) even showed up as the raven to emphasize the warning.
A sketch showed a group of black voters, dressed as a '70s music group, "strollin' to the polls," but being warned away from several locations that were closed.
And then they didn't have any masks.
During Weekend Update, Colin Jost played video of Trump saying doctors wanted more people to get COVID to get more money.
"That's our president, recently saved by doctors, saying doctors want more COVID for money," Jost said.
Jost later said: "Every day, I wake up after two hours of sleep, and I google, 'America still democracy?'"
He likened the Trump campaign to a night with a scarily drugged-up friend.
"... I don't know about you guys, but I think this time I'm calling a designated driver," Jost said as Biden's picture appeared.
Then Michael Che introduced Baby Yoda. — By Beth O'Malley, bomalley@post-dispatch.com
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.