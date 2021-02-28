'SNL' has Dr. Fauci hand out coronavirus vaccines on a game show

As more coronavirus vaccines begin to roll out, it may be difficult to know if you're eligible or not, so "Saturday Night Live" tried to help a few lucky folks on Saturday.

The NBC variety show opened with Kate McKinnon's Dr. Anthony Fauci hosting a new game show called "So You Think You Can Get The Vaccine."

"The vaccine roll out is going strong, but it's also very confusing," McKinnon's Fauci said. "Who can get it? How? When? Where is it? Do both doses go in the same arm or different arms or what? I don't know."

Alongside host Fauci, "So You Think You Can Get The Vaccine" had three judges: California Gov. Gavin Newsom, played by Alex Moffet; New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, played by Pete Davidson, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, played by Cecily Strong.

The first contestant was a woman from Michigan, played by Heidi Gardner.

"I think I deserve the vaccine because I'm an essential worker," Gardner said.

"That's nice. What do you do?" Strong's Whitmer asked.

"I do IT for the OnlyFans website, so I am busy," Gardner responded.

That wasn't enough to get her the vaccine.