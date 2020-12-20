'SNL' introduces its new Joe Biden

Just hours after Jim Carrey said he would no longer play president-elect Joe Biden on "Saturday Night Live," the NBC variety show introduced its new Biden.

"SNL" castmember Alex Moffat took over the role of the former vice president on Saturday night.

However, current Vice President Mike Pence, played by Beck Bennett, was center stage in the show's opening sketch. Bennett's Pence received the coronavirus vaccine on live TV to kick off the show.

"I'm sure all Americans are excited to see me, a guy who let Covid spread everywhere, get one of the first vaccines," he said.

Bennett's Pence told the audience watching at home that the vaccine is "completely safe" and "harmless."

"That's why President Trump refuses to take it or talk about it," he said.

After getting his injection, Bennett's Pence was met on stage by the incoming vice president, Kamala Harris, played by Maya Rudolph.

"How did you even get into the White House?" he asked.

"I won more votes," Rudolph's Harris responded.