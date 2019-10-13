The "Saturday Night Live" cold open stuck with its long-running political theme, but switched venues yesterday.
CNN's Equality Town Hall was the setting for the cold open, featuring 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Julian Castro and Joe Biden.
Lin-Manuel Miranda made a cameo appearance as Julian Castro and Woody Harrelson appeared as Joe Biden.
"So happy to be here, and look, I even got a participation ribbon," Castro said, pointing to the rainbow ribbon on his lapel. "... I want to apologize for not being gay, but I promise to do better in the future."
But the best part was Billy Porter as Billy Porter, introducing each candidate.