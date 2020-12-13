'SNL' opens with Fauci discussing vaccine

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its latest episode with its own Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, who were trying to talk about the coronavirus vaccine while Fauci got hit in the face with women's bras.

The two doctors — played by Kate McKinnon and Heidi Gardner — were being interviewed by Beck Bennett's Wolf Blitzer, who was described as "an indoor man with an outdoor name," according to the NBC variety show.

"We're doing this vaccine World War II style. We made England go in first," McKinnon's Fauci said. "Tom Hanks will make 10 movies about it and when it's all over you'll be able to kiss any nurse you want."

Bennett's Blitzer asked who will get the first vaccine in the United States.

"Well, here's how we're going to do it. First, health care workers, your McSteamys and McDreamys, what have you," McKinnon's Fauci said.

While McKinnon's Fauci was speaking, he got hit in the face with a bra.

The doctor had one hope.

"If enough Americans get this vaccine, you'll all forget who I am," Fauci said. "That's my goal: To have zero name recognition with Americans. That would mean I did my job well." — CNN