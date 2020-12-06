'SNL' opens with 'Rudy Giuliani' and his witnesses contesting the election

"Saturday Night Live" returned with Kate McKinnon playing Rudy Giuliani as he tried to overturn the election results.

The opening sketch of the NBC variety show had McKinnon's Giuliani at a hearing in Michigan, presenting witnesses with testimony regarding allegations of voter fraud.

McKinnon's Giuliani said that he and President Trump would overturn the results first in Michigan, then in "Georgiavania" and "North-a-Canada."

"You want evidence? Okay, well, today I brought before you a dozen highly intelligent, barely intoxicated individuals who are all eye witnesses," McKinnon's Giuliani said.

The first witness was Cecily Strong playing Melissa Carone, an IT contractor for Dominion Voting Systems, who spoke with Giuliani at a hearing in Michigan and drew audible laughter.

Strong's Carone told the panel in the hearing to lose their attitude "just like you 'lost' all those Trump ballots" and said that she personally saw hundreds, if not thousands, of dead people voting.

"Did you check every poll? Did you talk to all the dead people?" Strong's Carone asked the Michigan state senators. "I'm not lying. I signed an After David."