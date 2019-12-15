"Saturday Night Live" hacked into security cameras to show conversations at dining tables around the country.
Families in California and South Carolina discussed impeachment while a black family in Georgia discussed "Bad Boys 3."
"I hate to say this, but could we please talk about politics instead," the "son" asked.
"If white people tell you they're not going to vote for Trump this time, you know what that's called, right? A lie," said the patriarch of the Georgia family, Kenan Thompson.
In California, the group said a "secular blessing of thanks" to a "gender neutral spirit." The South Carolina family said a prayer to "original American Jesus," and in Georgia, "Dear historically correct black Jesus."
But the kicker, explained by Aidy Bryant as Sam the snowman from "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer," was that those people lived in three states that don't matter because of the electoral college.