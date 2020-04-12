'SNL' returns — from home

"Live from Zoom, it's sometime between March and August."
That's how Kate McKinnon kicked off NBC's "Saturday Night Live," which included sketches that were produced by the "SNL" cast from their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Saturday Night Live At Home" attempted to recreate the feel of a normal episode by having sketches, Chris Martin as a musical guest and Tom Hanks as host.
"It's good to be here, but it's also weird to be here hosting 'Saturday Night Live' from home," Hanks said from what appeared to be his kitchen. "It is a strange time to try and be funny, but trying to be funny is 'SNL's' whole thing, so what the heck, let's give it a shot."
Hanks, who was wearing a suit, added that this was the first time he's worn anything other than sweatpants in a month.
"This 'Saturday Night Live' is going to be a little different, for one thing it's been filmed entirely by the 'SNL' cast who are currently quarantined in their homes. ... Also, there's no such thing as Saturdays anymore," he said. "And we're not really live, but we're doing everything we can to make this feel like the 'SNL' you know and love."
Hanks, who was diagnosed with coronavirus last month, said that he was the celebrity canary in the coalmine when it came to the virus.
"Ever since being diagnosed I have been more like America's dad than ever before since no one wants to be around me very long and I make people uncomfortable," Hanks said.
The night's sketches included Larry David playing Sen. Bernie Sanders from his home, Pete Davidson singing in his mom's basement, a Zoom conference and "Weekend Update: Home Edition" with hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che.
The two made jokes about current events before getting an official update on the pandemic from Alec Baldwin's President Donald Trump.
"My approval rating is up, my TV ratings are through the roof and every night at 7 p.m. all of New York claps and cheers for the great job I'm doing," Baldwin as Trump said over the phone.
The show's musical guest, Chris Martin of Coldplay, played a rendition of Bob Dylan's "Shelter From The Storm." — CNN
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.