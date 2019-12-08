"Saturday Night Live" took viewers into the NATO summit cafeteria in its cold open.
Jimmy Fallon, Paul Rudd and James Corden portrayed Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson — the "cool guys." Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump just wanted to join the cool kids' table.
"Oh my god, that guy is a mess," Fallon said.
"Did you hear him talk about climate change the other day? He said we need stronger toilets" said Rudd.
"He's like dumber than Boris," Fallon said.
"Ha ha ha, he is like dumber than me," Corden responded.
The sketch devolved from there, ending with Melania Trump (Cecily Strong) imploring the European leaders to "Be Best."