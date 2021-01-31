'SNL' takes on Marjorie Taylor Greene, GameStop and Tom Brady

"Saturday Night Live" returned for its first show of 2021, and had one question on its mind: "What still works?"

That's how the NBC variety show opened its program on Saturday night, with cast member Kate McKinnon hosting a show that asked what still works in America. The first category was "government."

McKinnon brought out "Marjorie Taylor Greene," the congresswoman from Georgia who faces backlash over her controversial actions and recently resurfaced social media comments, to see if government still works.

"Our first topic is government and already I have my doubts," McKinnon said.

Greene, who was played by Cecily Strong, came out and immediately offered McKinnon a gun.

"So Congresswoman Greene ... hard to say those words together," McKinnon said. "What are some of the theories you believe in?"

Strong's Greene responded, "How much time you got?"

After hearing some of Greene's theories, McKinnon asked if she really believed those things and then asked if she's really a US representative.

"People can Google you and it'll say she's a real member of the US government?" McKinnon asked again.