'SNL' takes on the dueling town halls between Trump and Biden

With no presidential debate, the "Saturday Night Live" cold open featured the dueling town halls.
"One town hall was a thoughtful, cogent discussion of the issues facing our country," the show's announcer said as he kicked off the show. "The other featured President Trump."
The NBC variety show then took viewers to Biden's town hall on ABC.
"I've given every audience member a glass of warm milk and a blanket," Biden, played by Jim Carrey, said. "Now, who's ready to have some fun with some facts and figures?!"
"SNL" then flipped over to Trump's town hall on NBC.
"Good evening, America. I'm surprise bad ass Savannah Guthrie, and if you were angry with NBC for doing this town hall, just let me get a few questions in and I think you'll thank me," Guthrie, played by Kate McKinnon, said.
Alec Baldwin's Trump then took the stage and was asked about tweeting conspiracy theories.
"I didn't tweet it. It was a retweet, which is short for a really smart tweet," he said.
"Okay, but you can't just do things like that," McKinnon's Guthrie responded. "You're not just someone's crazy uncle."
"Really? Because this conversation we're having right now is a preview of Thanksgiving dinner," Baldwin's Trump shot back. "So crazy uncles, stand back and stand by."
The show continued switching back and forth, showing Biden singing the opening song from Mr. Rogers Neighborhood as the sparse audience joined him, then Trump and Guthrie in a WWE-style wrestling match. — CNN
