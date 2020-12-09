Soccer game suspended after players protest alleged racist comment

A Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was suspended after both teams walked off the pitch in an apparent protest against an alleged racist comment made by an official towards Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo, who is Cameroonian.

After being shown a red card by the match referee, Webo could be heard over the broadcast of French channel RMC Sport repeatedly asking: "Why [did] you say negro?" and pointing at the fourth official Sebastian Colţescu.

The match was suspended inside the opening 15 minutes and the governing body for the league, UEFA, announced it would be concluded on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

UEFA told CNN that a new team of referees will work the match.

During the incident, Basaksehir striker Demba Ba could be heard over the BT Sport broadcast saying: "You never say 'this White guy,' you say 'this guy.' So why when mention a Black guy, you have to say 'this Black guy?'"

Both clubs tweeted its opposition to racism in the aftermath and PSG striker Kylian Mbappe tweeted his support for Webo.

"SAY NO TO RACISM. M. WEBO WE ARE WITH YOU," he wrote.

A full UEFA investigation into the incident is underway. — CNN