Social media users share pictures of crowds at Lake of the Ozarks

Memorial Day weekend, the traditional start to the summer season, often brings crowds to the Lake of the Ozarks.
If the pictures shared on social media are any indication, this year — despite the coronavirus pandemic — was no different.
This video is on Snapchat in the Lake of the Ozarks? Unreal. What are we doing? pic.twitter.com/m0qsEQ4KLp— Max Baker (@maxbaker_15) May 24, 2020
Came across a few photos the look like they came from Lake of the Ozarks today. These are unconfirmed but pretty worrisome. pic.twitter.com/GfvAAzIyGZ— Tim Eby (@timjeby) May 23, 2020
Social distancing is nearly nonexistent out here at the Lake of the Ozarks today. Turn on #ABC17News tonight at 10 to hear what a tourist and a spokesperson from the MSHP are saying. #MemorialDayWeekend - @ABC17Zach pic.twitter.com/OLXrQXqIEo— ABC 17 News (@ABC17News) May 24, 2020
A Facebook Live video posted by a freelance photographer's Facebook account shows a crowd of people in the pool at Backwater Jacks, an Osage Beach bar.
The user says that the bar was doing temperature checks as people entered, and showed crowds gathered at in-pool bars and on patio chairs along the deck.
