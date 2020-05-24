Social media users share pictures of crowds at Lake of the Ozarks
Memorial Day weekend, the traditional start to the summer season, often brings crowds to the Lake of the Ozarks.

If the pictures shared on social media are any indication, this year — despite the coronavirus pandemic — was no different.

A Facebook Live video posted by a freelance photographer's Facebook account shows a crowd of people in the pool at Backwater Jacks, an Osage Beach bar.

The user says that the bar was doing temperature checks as people entered, and showed crowds gathered at in-pool bars and on patio chairs along the deck. 

— Beth O'Malley, bomalley@post-dispatch.com

