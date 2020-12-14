Some Americans should start getting the first COVID-19 vaccine today.

Some Americans should receive the first COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Monday, providing a glimmer of hope nearly a year into the worsening pandemic.
First in line will be two groups considered to be exceptionally high risk — health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities such as nursing homes.
The groups are part of what federal health officials call Phase 1a of the vaccine distribution plan. Together they add up to about 24 million people.
Residents of long-term care facilities have been especially vulnerable, accounting for about 40% of coronavirus deaths in the US.
With cases soaring across the country, protecting the health of doctors and nurses is crucial. More than 240,000 health care workers have been infected with coronavirus and nearly 900 have died, according to the CDC.
But state health officials and governors across the nation may not receive enough vaccines in the initial shipments for the top priority groups.
States will have to prioritize who should get the vaccine first. And limited first shipments will ultimately affect when members of other groups down the line roll up their sleeves, leaving timetables fraught with uncertainly.
Experts advising the CDC have recommended that the next group to receive the vaccine, perhaps in January, include essential workers, such as emergency medical technicians and police officers. Also included are older adults living in congregate settings or crowded conditions.
The first part of the four-phase vaccine rollout might include people of all ages with underlying conditions such as diabetes and kidney disease considered to be at a higher risk of dying or getting severely ill from COVID-19.
It's possible that the US will still be in the first phase of vaccination in March given the sheer numbers of people involved. Anyone healthy and under 65 who is not an essential or a high-risk worker should not expect to get vaccinated until later.
The timetable will depend on the number of vaccines to get FDA approval and when that happens — and, of course, how many doses are available.
The CDC estimates there are 21 million health care personnel, 3 million long-term care residents, 87 million essential workers, 100 million adults with high-risk medical conditions and 53 million others 65 and older.
The federal government anticipates that 40 million doses of vaccine could be available in the US by the end of December if both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are approved. — CNN
